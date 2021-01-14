Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.01.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 1,502,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,784,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.40. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 665.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 2,884,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,522,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

