Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reissued their hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.01.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 452.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 134,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 109,768 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.