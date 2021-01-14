Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

