Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,582. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

