Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after buying an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

