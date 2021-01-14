Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.139-1.144 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.80 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.71.
MASI traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $270.91. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.33 and its 200-day moving average is $238.93. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
