Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.139-1.144 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.71.

MASI traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $270.91. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.33 and its 200-day moving average is $238.93. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,781 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,663. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

