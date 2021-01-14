Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $4,646,471.04 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MA stock opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

