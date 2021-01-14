MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $525.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

