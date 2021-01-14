Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Matson also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.87 EPS.

MATX opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Matson’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti upped their target price on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $308,911.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,215.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

