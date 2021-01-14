Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 147451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$991,845.28 and a PE ratio of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.91 million. Research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 736.54%. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

