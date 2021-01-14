MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.10.

NYSE MXL opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,231.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 245,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

