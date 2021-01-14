MBIA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,660 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,146% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

Shares of MBI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 258,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MBIA has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBI shares. BidaskClub lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 598.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.