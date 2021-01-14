McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. McAfee traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 665134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFE. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get McAfee alerts:

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.