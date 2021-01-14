McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

