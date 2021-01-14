Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

