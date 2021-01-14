Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $118.72. 4,046,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

