Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 11,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,375. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $748.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.