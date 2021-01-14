Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,827 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after buying an additional 429,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.