Mercury 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,443.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Mercury has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $491,873.35 and approximately $2,443.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00236980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,037.22 or 0.87315938 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

