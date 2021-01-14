Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 541905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

