Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Shares Up 0.8%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBNKF. Liberum Capital began coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

