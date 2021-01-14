Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MBNKF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

