Mettalex (MTLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $472,959.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00009127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $472,959.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00107272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00234952 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.09 or 0.85852197 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Token Trading

Mettalex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

