M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.