Micro Focus International’s (MFGP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE MFGP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 45,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Micro Focus International by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

