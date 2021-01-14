Micro Focus International’s (MFGP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.
NYSE MFGP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 45,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.49.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.