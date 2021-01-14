Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.12. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.84.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

