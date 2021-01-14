Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of MCHP stock opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.12. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $152.85.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.84.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.
