Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

