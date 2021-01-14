Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Down 13.7% After Insider Selling

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s stock price traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.37. 3,539,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,132,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Specifically, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,115,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,949,223.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $373,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,919,390. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 189.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 200.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 49.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.