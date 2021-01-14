Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI) Shares Gap Down to $54.00

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $51.00. Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 22,075 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

