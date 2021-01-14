Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

