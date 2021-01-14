MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $323.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $375.81. 802,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average of $254.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.