Monolith Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,726.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $6,726.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00372925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.31 or 0.04013432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

