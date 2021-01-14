MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MONOY stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

