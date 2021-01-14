Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.46

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MTU opened at GBX 136.81 ($1.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £228.99 million and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) Company Profile

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.