Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.46

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MTU opened at GBX 136.81 ($1.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £228.99 million and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03).
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) Company Profile
