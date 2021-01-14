Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,021 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Zynex worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zynex by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.