Morgan Stanley Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €45.03 ($52.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.45. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

