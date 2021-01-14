Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $68,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $274,980 in the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

