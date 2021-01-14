Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.11% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $128.94.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.