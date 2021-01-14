Morgan Stanley Boosts The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $126.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

The Allstate stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after purchasing an additional 804,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,219,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

