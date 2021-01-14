Morgan Stanley Increases AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $140.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

ATR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $140.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

