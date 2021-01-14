Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 557,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,829,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.