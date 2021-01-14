Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.84.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $67,330,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

