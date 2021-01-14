Morgan Stanley Raises Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $75.00

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grubhub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grubhub will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $75,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,634,049. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,019 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter worth $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

