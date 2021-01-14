Morgan Stanley Raises The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $71.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.54.

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

