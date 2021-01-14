Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $13,826,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 547.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 132,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,982 shares of company stock worth $2,238,313. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

