Morgan Stanley Sells 8,414 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $556,776.00. Insiders sold 221,778 shares of company stock worth $5,023,404 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.