Morgan Stanley Upgrades Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to “Overweight”

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

