Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.41, for a total value of $5,330,125.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,804 shares of company stock valued at $53,122,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $244.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.