Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 20,442 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

