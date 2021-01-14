Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.